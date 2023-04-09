Pulverizing dangerous asteroids, building an observatory on the moon and more: 6 wild ideas catch NASA’s eye
NASA has announced its 2023 Phase 2 NIAC grantees, a group of six futuristic concepts that include a radio telescope array on the moon and a new form of planetary defense.
