Rollable ‘membrane mirrors’ could pave way for bigger, more powerful space telescopes
Submit on Monday, April 10th, 2023 21:11
A scientist says his new method could help build low-cost telescope mirrors far bigger than those onboard the James Webb Space Telescope, whose iconic honeycomb mirror is the largest ever launched.
