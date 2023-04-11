‘Snowball Earth’ may have been more of a ‘slushball,’ providing a refuge for early life
An extreme ice age that left the planet in a state called “Snowball Earth” around 650 million years ago may have actually allowed some liquid oceans to survive and harbor life.
