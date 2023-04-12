Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Europe’s JUICE Jupiter mission launches April 13. Here’s what it will teach us

Submit on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 20:11

The JUICE mission will begin its trek to the gas giant Jupiter on Thursday, April 13. When will it arrive, and what will it discover about the solar system’s largest planet and its icy ocean moons?

