Their other vehicle is the Starliner: Boeing’s 1st crew to ride Astrovan II to the launch pad

Submit on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 17:11

When Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams lift off for the ISS on May 6, they will become the first astronauts to fly on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner. But that’s not their only new ride.

