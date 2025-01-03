Dead stars can celebrate 2 New Years every second with nearby cosmic fireworks
Submit on Friday, January 3rd, 2025 05:11
Celestial fireworks that erupt all year long but last a fraction of a second, fast radio bursts, may have traced them to the immediate surroundings of extreme and highly magnetic dead stars.
This entry was posted on Friday, January 3rd, 2025 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.