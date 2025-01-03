NASA’s Parker Solar Probe beams home 1st detailed update after record-breaking approach to the sun
Submit on Friday, January 3rd, 2025 04:11
This New Year’s Day, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe added to the festive cheer by sending home its first detailed telemetry data soon after its record-breaking closest-ever approach to the sun.
