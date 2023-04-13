Satellite News

Europe’s JUICE Jupiter mission rolls out to pad for April 13 launch (photos)

The European Space Agency (ESA) shared images of the Ariane 5 rocket that will send its JUICE spacecraft to Jupiter and its moons as it is rolled out to the pad ahead of its April 13 launch.

