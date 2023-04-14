Gaze into the mesmerizing Whirlpool Galaxy high in the sky tonight
Skywatchers will get the opportunity to take a good look at the galaxy Messier 51 with its incredible whirlpool shape when it rises high in the sky over Earth on Friday, April 14.
