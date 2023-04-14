Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

JUICE Jupiter mission marks a massive milestone for European space exploration

Submit on Friday, April 14th, 2023 22:11

The newly launched JUICE Jupiter mission is Europe’s first flagship exploration mission and its first voyage to the outer solar system — and it could pave the way for even bolder efforts.

Related posts:

  1. The Real Benefits of A Digital TV Plan
  2. On This Day in Space! Jan. 4, 1970: NASA cancels Apollo 20 moon mission
  3. NASA will fire up its SLS moon megarocket in final ‘green run’ test this month
  4. Save $50 on the Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 camera bundle at Walmart

This entry was posted on Friday, April 14th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy