JUICE Jupiter mission marks a massive milestone for European space exploration
Submit on Friday, April 14th, 2023 22:11
The newly launched JUICE Jupiter mission is Europe’s first flagship exploration mission and its first voyage to the outer solar system — and it could pave the way for even bolder efforts.
