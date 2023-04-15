Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

How do we know how far away and early in the universe galaxies are?

Submit on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 03:12

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted galaxies further away in the universe than any other instrument before. How can we be sure these early galaxies aren’t closer and more recent?

Related posts:

  1. Personal Stories Take on New Meaning With HBO Documentaries on Satellite TV
  2. Cygnus cargo ship honoring ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson arrives at space station
  3. Watch live Thursday: NASA tours the Perseverance rover’s landing site on Mars
  4. See the moon’s shadow crawl eerily across Earth in last solar eclipse of 2022 (satellite video)

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy