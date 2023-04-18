Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Watch Europe’s Jupiter-bound JUICE spacecraft speed away from Earth in these photos by amateur astronomers

Submit on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 19:11

Amateur astronomers have taken images of Europe’s Jupiter explorer JUICE as it commenced its journey to the largest planet of the solar system.

