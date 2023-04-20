Rare hybrid solar eclipse 2023 delights South Pacific skywatchers (photos)
Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 20:11
A rare hybrid solar eclipse on April 20 was captured by skywatchers in the South Pacific. We take a look at some of the best photos and videos from the once-in-a-decade event.
