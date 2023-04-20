Shuttle simulators and astronaut artifacts featured in new Lone Star ‘Space Gallery’
A museum dedicated to the history of Texas aviation now has a “space” devoted to flight even higher than the state’s skies. The Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston opened its Space Gallery.
