Solar activity may peak 1 year earlier than thought. Here is what it means for us
Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 21:12
The sun may reach the peak of its current solar cycle in 2024, one year ahead of official predictions, new research reveals. But solar mayhem may still occur in the next five years.
