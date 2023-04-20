Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Solar activity may peak 1 year earlier than thought. Here is what it means for us

The sun may reach the peak of its current solar cycle in 2024, one year ahead of official predictions, new research reveals. But solar mayhem may still occur in the next five years.

