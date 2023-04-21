Solar eclipse from space! Watch the moon’s shadow sweep across Earth in satellite footage (video)
The hybrid solar eclipse of April 19 was spotted from space, when a Japanese satellite caught the shadow of the moon racing across the face of Earth.
