Fly, and fly again: Private astronauts take to the skies on Zero-G training flights
Submit on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 17:11
Zero-G’s new CEO says private astronaut companies are encouraging their fliers to level up their space skills first on a modified 727 aircraft. And demand is growing quickly.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.