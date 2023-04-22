Mars on Earth: What months of simulated astronaut missions taught this scientist
Submit on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 20:11
Meet Anastasia Stepanova, a PhD student in space resources and a veteran of multiple missions here on Earth that simulate the conditions human crews would experience spaceflight.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.