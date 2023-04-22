Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

‘Look what I found!’ SpaceX urges finders to report debris from Starship test flight

Submit on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 19:11

Hours after the first test flight of SpaceX’s Starship ended with the spacecraft being commanded to explode, possible debris from the colossal rocket began to wash up on the surrounding shores.

Related posts:

  1. Getting Free HD and Other Great Satellite TV Specials
  2. Buff space mice could stop astronauts from losing bone and muscle mass
  3. On This Day In Space: May 11, 2009: Final Hubble servicing mission launches
  4. Don’t miss March’s Full Worm Moon in the sky tonight

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy