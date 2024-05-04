Did the James Webb Space Telescope really find life beyond Earth? Scientists aren’t so sure
Submit on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 00:11
Despite excitement last year, the James Webb Space Telescope probably hasn’t detected life on a distant super-Earth exoplanet with life signs detected on potential ocean world K2-18 b likely premature.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.