Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Russian spacewalk to move airlock outside space station postponed

Submit on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 01:11

A Russian spacewalk to move an experiment airlock from one International Space Station module to another has been postponed, the country’s federal space corporation Roscosmos announced.

Related posts:

  1. Launch of MetOp-A Satellite Postponed
  2. Telenor Satellite Services Unveils Emergency Communications Response Kit
  3. RCC Adds Intersputnik
  4. Rare ‘green pea’ galaxy may be the most ‘chemically primitive’ galaxy ever discovered

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy