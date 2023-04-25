Russian spacewalk to move airlock outside space station postponed
Submit on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 01:11
A Russian spacewalk to move an experiment airlock from one International Space Station module to another has been postponed, the country’s federal space corporation Roscosmos announced.
