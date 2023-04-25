Watch NASA assemble the massive Artemis 2 rocket that will take humans back to the moon (video)
In a video shared by NASA, the Space Launch System core stage rocket for Artemis 2 can be seen undergoing assembly at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.
