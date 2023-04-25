SpaceX launches world’s 1st 5G satellite to bring global connectivity to Internet of Things
The Sateliot “GroundBreaker” is the first of a constellation of over 250 spacecraft designed to communicate with terrestrial 5G cell towers and fill gaps in data networks worldwide.
