Astronomers snap 1st-ever direct image of a black hole blasting out a powerful jet (photo, video)

Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Astronomers have taken the first direct image of a powerful jet blasting out of a black hole. The jet is emerging from the monstrous supermassive black hole at the heart of Messier 87.

