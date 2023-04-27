Astronomers snap 1st-ever direct image of a black hole blasting out a powerful jet (photo, video)
Astronomers have taken the first direct image of a powerful jet blasting out of a black hole. The jet is emerging from the monstrous supermassive black hole at the heart of Messier 87.
