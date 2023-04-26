SpaceX aborts launch of Starlink satellites seconds before liftoff due to rocket landing concerns
Submit on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 22:11
SpaceX called off its launch of Starlink satellites on April 26 due to ‘probability of landing failure,’ an official said during the live broadcast.
