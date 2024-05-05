Satellite News

Boeing Starliner rolls out to launch pad for 1st astronaut flight on May 6 (photos)

Starliner is at last at its Florida launch pad for its historic 1st mission with astronauts. The Boeing spacecraft made a brief journey there May 4 to coincide with Star Wars Day.

