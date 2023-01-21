Spacewalking astronauts hit snags installing new solar array mount outside space station
A ‘sticky’ foothold and a stubborn strut caused problems for astronauts Koichi Wakata and Nicole Mann as they conducted a spacewalk Jan. 20 to prepare the International Space Station for new solar arrays.
