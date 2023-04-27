Satellite News

Watch an astronaut test a ‘lunar wheelbarrow’ in moon-like gravity for 1st time (exclusive video)

European scientists used a parabolic flight mimicking lunar gravity to test a device that might one day help astronauts transport material on the moon.

