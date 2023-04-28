Hubble Telescope celebrates 33rd anniversary with gorgeous photo of nearby stellar nursery
A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a nearby stellar nursery called NGC 1333. Bright stars shine through clouds of dust and gas, showcasing the chaotic nature of star formation.
