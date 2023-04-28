Satellite News

New MotoArt PlaneTags made from NASA aircraft used by Apollo tracking stations

A NASA aircraft used to test the agency’s Gemini and Apollo tracking stations has “taken off” as a popular collectible. MotoArt’s latest PlaneTag is made from NASA 420, a C-121G Super Constellation.

