Wow! Maxar satellite captures up-close look at NASA’s Landsat 8 spacecraft in orbit

Submit on Friday, April 28th, 2023 00:11

Maxar Technologies’ Worldview-3 satellite has snapped images of NASA’s Landsat 8 spacecraft in orbit, showing clear details of the powerful Earth-observation satellite.

