Virgin Galactic spacecraft makes first glide since historic spaceflight, aims for space

Submit on Friday, April 28th, 2023 21:11

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity took once again to the skies on April 26 for a glide test. The next step will be a test flight in space ahead of launching commercial service, officials said.

