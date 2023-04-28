Virgin Galactic spacecraft makes first glide since historic spaceflight, aims for space
Submit on Friday, April 28th, 2023 21:11
Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity took once again to the skies on April 26 for a glide test. The next step will be a test flight in space ahead of launching commercial service, officials said.
