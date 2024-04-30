China releases world’s most detailed moon atlas (video)
Submit on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 03:11
The atlas, which is available in Chinese and English, depicts the surface of the moon with a scale of 1:2.5 million. It highlights many intriguing geological features, such as impact craters.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.