China’s Zhurong Mars rover finds signs of recent water activity on Red Planet
Submit on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 01:11
Data from China’s Zhurong Mars rover reveals evidence of water activity on tiny dunes, suggesting parts of the Red Planet were shaped by salty water as recently as 400,000 years ago.
