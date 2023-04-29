Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

China’s Zhurong Mars rover finds signs of recent water activity on Red Planet

Data from China’s Zhurong Mars rover reveals evidence of water activity on tiny dunes, suggesting parts of the Red Planet were shaped by salty water as recently as 400,000 years ago.

