Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

See the moment lightning struck SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launch pad (photo)

Submit on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 03:11

Stunning videos and images shared across social media captured the exact moment that lightning struck the launch pad as a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sat awaiting liftoff on Thursday, April 27.

Related posts:

  1. MSV Names President, Satellite Services
  2. Satellite Tv Helping You Clean Your House
  3. Watch live Saturday: SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts hold a virtual press conference at 9:45 am ET
  4. Super-distant black hole is eating half a sun a year and blasting its leftovers at Earth

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy