See the moment lightning struck SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launch pad (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 03:11
Stunning videos and images shared across social media captured the exact moment that lightning struck the launch pad as a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sat awaiting liftoff on Thursday, April 27.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.