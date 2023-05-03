SpaceX should be ready to launch Starship again in 6 to 8 weeks, Elon Musk says
Submit on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 02:11
SpaceX should be ready to launch its giant Starship vehicle again just six to eight weeks from now, Elon Musk said, though securing the necessary approvals may take a bit longer.
