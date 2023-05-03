Guardians of the Galaxy visit (real) ISS for 3D-printed Zune and STEAM education
Submit on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 01:11
Before “The Guardians of the Galaxy” launch into theaters, Rocket and Cosmo are making a pitstop at the International Space Station to help engage students in 3D printing.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.