Vice President Kamala Harris, South Korean President talk climate change in NASA visit
Submit on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 23:11
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris vowed further cooperation in space during a visit to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
