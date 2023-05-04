Scientists catch real-life Death Star devouring a planet in 1st-of-its-kind discovery
Astronomers may have for the first time witnessed a sun-like star devouring a planet, shedding light on the fate that will befall Earth in about 5 billion years when our dying sun swells to engulf our world.
