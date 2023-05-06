Satellite News

Samuel Durrance, astronaut who flew with telescope he built, dies at 79

Submit on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 19:11

Sam Durrance, who as an astronomer was one of the first non-career astronauts to fly after the loss of space shuttle Challenger, has died at 79. Durrance flew twice accompanying the payload he built.

