Samuel Durrance, astronaut who flew with telescope he built, dies at 79
Submit on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 19:11
Sam Durrance, who as an astronomer was one of the first non-career astronauts to fly after the loss of space shuttle Challenger, has died at 79. Durrance flew twice accompanying the payload he built.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.