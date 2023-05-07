Europe wants its own satellite megaconstellation to compete with SpaceX Starlink: report
Submit on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 17:11
Planning is underway for a European constellation that will provide internet connectivity from low-Earth orbit similar to SpaceX’s controversial Starlink megaconstellation.
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.