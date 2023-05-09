Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Look for ‘Earthgrazers’ as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower overlaps the new moon on May 19

Submit on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 02:11

The peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower unfortunately coincided with a bright full moon, but there is still time to catch a few stragglers was we approach the new moon on May 19.

Related posts:

  1. Swe-Dish Appoints President
  2. The Importance of Bonus Packages To Cable TV Providers
  3. Watch live today! Blue Origin to launch New Shepard NS-13 suborbital flight
  4. Kerbal Space Program 2 makes it easier than ever to launch — and crash — rockets (exclusive 1st look video)

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy