Look for ‘Earthgrazers’ as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower overlaps the new moon on May 19
Submit on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 02:11
The peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower unfortunately coincided with a bright full moon, but there is still time to catch a few stragglers was we approach the new moon on May 19.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.