Rare ‘backward’ sunspot could create supercharged auroras this week
Submit on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 02:11
A reverse polarity sunspot is continuing to bombard Earth with powerful solar flares and ejections of plasma that could create auroras as far south as the mid-latitudes of the globe on May 10 and 11.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.