Rock that punched hole in New Jersey house confirmed to be 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite
Submit on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 17:11
The rock that struck a residential home in New Jersey earlier this week is a rare 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite, scientists confirmed on Thursday (May 11).
