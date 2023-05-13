Satellite News

Russian cosmonauts move vital radiator for International Space Station in 5-hour spacewalk

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin completed a spacewalk to activate a radiator that they earlier helped relocate outside of the International Space Station.

