Bold proposal aims to bring NASA’s deep-space Spitzer telescope back to life
Submit on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 23:11
A division of the U.S. Space Force wants to bring NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope back, three years after the observatory was shut down to help free up resources for the James Webb Space Telescope.
