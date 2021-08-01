Submit on Sunday, August 1st, 2021 21:24

SES announced that it had entered into a multi-transponder agreement for its SES-8 satellite with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Department of Space (DoS) based in Bengaluru, India.

