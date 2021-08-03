Next Soyuz/OneWeb launch moved to 20 August
Russia will launch the next batch of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome on 20 August, Dmitry Rogozin, director general of state space corporation Roskosmos, was quoted as saying.
