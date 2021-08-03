Submit on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 21:53

Russia will launch the next batch of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome on 20 August, Dmitry Rogozin, director general of state space corporation Roskosmos, was quoted as saying.

