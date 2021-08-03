Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Lucy spacecraft arrives at launch site

Submit on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 21:53

The first spacecraft to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 30 July. The Southwest Research Institute-led mission is beginning final preparations for launch.

Related posts:
EC sets deadline for creating Galileo company
ICO Global withdraws petition for review in Boeing litigation
EUMETSAT Council approves EPS Second generation programme
White House tells NASA to resume co-operation with ISRO

Related posts:

  1. Vega’s two primary passengers land in French Guiana
  2. Proton/Briz M lifts off with Inmarsat 5-F3
  3. First Soyuz MS in orbit
  4. KZ-1A launches commercial small broadband satellite

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at 9:53 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»