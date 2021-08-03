Submit on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 21:53

The first spacecraft to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 30 July. The Southwest Research Institute-led mission is beginning final preparations for launch.

