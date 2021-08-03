Lucy spacecraft arrives at launch site
Submit on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 21:53
The first spacecraft to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 30 July. The Southwest Research Institute-led mission is beginning final preparations for launch.
Related posts:
EC sets deadline for creating Galileo company
ICO Global withdraws petition for review in Boeing litigation
EUMETSAT Council approves EPS Second generation programme
White House tells NASA to resume co-operation with ISRO
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at 9:53 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.