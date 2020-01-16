Submit on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 22:58

Rocket: Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A); Payload: Yinhe-1 (GS-SparkSat-03); Date: 16 January 2020, 0302 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite, the first one of Beijing-based GalaxySpace, was sent into its planned orbit of 621 km x 637 km x 86.40 degrees.

